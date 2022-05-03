Parisi Industrial Debuts New Website

Parisi Industrial Company, an American-owned plastics injection molding and design company with offices in Hong Kong and New York, recently launched its new website at www.parisiindustrial.com.hk.

“We are excited to raise the curtain on the new site,” said managing director Frank Parisi. “It will give visitors a good idea of everything we can do to help them. Although our name is relatively new, they will see that we bring decades of experience and tremendous resources to the job.”

Parisi Industrial represents GoodMark, one of China’s largest injection molding companies. In partnership, they can “provide multinational sourcing options in order to reduce the risk of supply chain interruptions and market volatility.”