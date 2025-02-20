Parcadia Mini-Golf Tavern Opening at Escape Room

An Urbana, Ill., escape room – CU Adventures in Time & Space – is moving forward with a long-awaited mini-golf bar called Parcadia, reported the News-Gazette.

Co-owner Anne Lukeman explained that the 16,000-sq.-ft. expansion was a fantasy-themed mini-golf bar featuring two mini-golf courses, private rooms for special events and more.

“We’re so excited to use everything we’ve learned building escape rooms in Urbana for the past 10 years to create mini-golf experiences unlike anything that exists out there today,” she added.