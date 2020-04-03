Paramount Protecting ATMs With Antibacterial Company

Paramount Management Group, a leading ATM operator in the U.S., has partnered with ViaClean Technologies and has begun applying the company’s BIOPROTECTUs System to disinfect and protect its fleet of ATMs.

“The health, wellbeing and safety of our customers, clients and field technicians is our utmost priority,” said Jorge Fernandez, Paramount’s chief development and marketing officer. “That’s why we made the decision to treat our ATM fleet with the BIOPROTECTUs System.”

The ViaClean Technologies product “disinfects and inhibits growth and spread of problematic bacteria, fungi, algae, mold and viruses, as well as providing long-term antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days.”

Paramount said it expects to complete the initial application by April 15, reapplying the product every 90 days afterward – or sooner if warranted.

“Right now, we are living through a period of uncertainty, with cardholders unsure of the safety of virtually any payment device because of the possibility of transmission of COVID-19,” Fernandez added. “Through the application of this system, we aim to diminish some of those fears by providing access to ATMs that have been disinfected and protected.”