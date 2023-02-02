Paramount Management Buys First National ATM

Paramount Management Group recently announced its acquisition of First National ATM, the ATM portfolio operated by the New Port Richey, Fla.-based Amer-E-Com Digital Corporation. The move increases Paramount’s ATM footprint by more than 1,000 ATMs in 34 states and Washington, D.C.

The First National ATM team will continue to work under the Paramount umbrella to ensure high-quality customer service, they say. “We are very excited to welcome First National to our Paramount family,” said Maya Fuentes, senior vice president of sales and marketing. “I have great respect for Rick and his team and what they have accomplished.”

Added Rick Westenberger, president of First National ATM: “The synergies between our two companies are phenomenal. My team looks forward to being able to unlock new business opportunities by offering our customers the added capabilities, experience and capital that comes with partnering with Paramount.” Learn more at www.paramountmgp.com.