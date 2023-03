ParadropVR Pod will be showcased at the upcoming DEAL Expo, March 14-16. The company will be in booth #B113 at the ASI pavilion.

Frontgrid CEO Matt Wells will be attending the show and answering any questions you may have about the ParadropVR Pod.

You can click here to book your test flight in advance. Click here to see a video that will give you an idea of what to expect from the flying simulator.