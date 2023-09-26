Par Planet Mini-Golf Opening Next Friday

Par Planet, an 18-hole blacklight mini-golf course in Marquette, Mich., will open to the public at Westwood Mall on Oct. 6.

According to WLUC, golfers start with holes that highlight landmarks of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula like Pictured Rocks and Ore Dock. Along the way, they are abducted by aliens and “must use their mini-golf skills to defeat extraterrestrials.”

“I don’t think there’s anything else in the world like this,” said co-owner Jaime Padgett. “This course was entirely conceived just for this specific community on our kitchen table. We’re excited to offer this very custom, unique experience.”