Par-3 Golf Course Opens with Plans for Mini-Golf

Sandy Pond Golf Course in Riverhead, N.Y., which is closed for renovation this winter, will reopen in March under new ownership. According to the Riverhead Local, the 9-hole, par-3 course was purchased by Brian Stark and Earl Truland. Stark grew up near the historic course and worked there as a youth.

The pair plans to add mini-golf and a new clubhouse to the 18-acre site. The venue will be rebranded as Sandy Pond Links.

In addition to the mini-golf course, there will be a new golf simulator and a patio with beer, soda and ice cream on offer. Learn more on the business’s Facebook page.