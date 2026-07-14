Papio Fun Park Closes, New Company Moving In

Papio Fun Park in Papillion, Nebraska, was recently sold and will be transformed into the second location of Omaha Sports & Games Company, Grow Omaha reported.

The longtime FEC closed and will be replaced by Omaha Sports & Games by March 2027. Their flagship location is nearby in Elkhorn.

According to their website, they have indoor pickleball and basketball, a 25-ft. movie screen, shuffleboard, Skee-Ball, foosball, a golf simulator, billiards, darts and more.

For additional info, visit: www.omahasportsandgamesevents.com.