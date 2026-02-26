Palms Casino’s Kingpin Suite Featured in Silver Strike

Incredible Technologies has partnered with Palms Casino Resort to bring their real-life Kingpin Suite bowling alley into Silver Strike Bowling: League Night. (That’s the Palms’ legendary luxury suite, which features a 2-lane bowling alley.)

“We love Palms, and our audience loves the venue and its connection to our products,” said Adam Kramer, president of IT’s amusement division. “We’ve held our Golden Tee World Championship there for several years, and we’ll be there once again this June. This was a natural fit for our next arcade game.”

“The Kingpin Suite represents the kind of unforgettable, immersive experience Palms is known for,” added Laura De La Cruz, assistant general manager of Palms Casino Resort. “To see it reimagined inside Silver Strike Bowling: League Night is incredibly exciting for us. It’s a creative way to bring the spirit of Palms beyond Las Vegas and introduce new audiences to one of the most distinctive suites in the city.”