Pair Promoted at Trifecta Management

Trifecta Management Group has promoted Meaghan Flickinger to director of marketing and Caroline Morrell to marketing manager – both on the Trifecta Marketing Services side of the business.

“These well-earned promotions signify not only their strong leadership, but their creativity and dedication to their clients,” the company said. “As we round out 2026, the vision and commitment held by Flickinger and Morrell have been instrumental in venue openings and elevating client success.”

For more information about the company, head to www.trifecta-mg.com.