Pair of IAAPA Meetups Coming in August

Two IAAPA networking meetups are nearing – one at LEGOLAND California on Aug. 12 and another at Universal Epic Universe on Aug. 25.

The association offers these behind-the-scenes meetups for members and non-members alike. The cost to attend is $99 for members and $149 for non-members.

The LEGOLAND California event, in Carlsbad, is billed as a “fun and memorable way to grow your network in a setting designed to spark creativity. It’ll be held there Aug. 12 from 7-10 p.m.

Located in Orlando, Universal Epic Universe offers the same at that city’s newest theme park. It’s set for Aug. 25 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Click the links above to register for either event or visit www.iaapa.org to learn about that association’s many offerings throughout the year.