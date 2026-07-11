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Pace-O-Matic Releases New Family Feud Game

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By on INSTANT REPLAY

Pace-O-Matic recently announced their licensing partnership with Fremantle for the release of the first in a series of skill games based on the popular, long-running TV game show Family Feud.

Family Feud is jam-packed with high-energy entertainment that lets you test your survey-based knowledge with a side of comedy gold,” said Paul Goldean, president and CEO of Pace-O-Matic. “Most importantly, it’s so much fun, with unforgettable moments that make you cheer, cringe and laugh until your face hurts. It takes skill to win, and that’s what makes it a perfect fit for a Pace-O-Matic skill game.”

He added: “We are proud to announce our strategic partnership with Fremantle. Working collaboratively, we have developed a fantastic new Family Feud skill game that will soon be available in markets across the nation.”

It’s expected to debut this summer. Learn more at www.paceomatic.com.

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