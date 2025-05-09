Pace-O-Matic Award Goes to Larry Hilimire

Pace-O-Matic recently presented their first-ever Integrity Award to Larry Hilimire, an amusement industry legend and the owner of Staunton Automatics in New York. Hilimire received the award at the Amusement and Music Operators Association of New York (AMOA-NY) annual gala in Manhattan on April 28.

The Integrity Award, Pace-O-Matic explained, “recognizes individuals in the amusement space or related industries who exemplify the highest standards of integrity.” Recipients are those who “consistently demonstrate honesty, fairness and ethical conduct in all aspects of their professional endeavors.”

For more than five decades, Pace-O-Matic said Hilimire has led Stanton Automatics with a rare blend of vision, integrity and grit, growing a family business into one of the most respected music and amusement operations in the country. His leadership has transformed the amusement industry, not just through innovation, but by setting the standard for how business should be done.

The award is embodied in a stunning piece of hand-blown glass art. The award features a clear, luminous glass structure with intricate layers and varying colors. Every award is a unique art piece, and no two will be the same. This is the first of several Integrity Award recognitions, which will be announced and presented in the coming months.