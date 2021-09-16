Pac-Man’s Pixel Bash Now Available Outside U.S.

Bandai Namco Amusement recently announced that Pac-Man’s Pixel Bash will be distributed outside of the U.S. for the first time.

“The lucky folk in America always seem to get the cool things first, and in our eyes, there’s no finer example than Pac-Man’s Pixel Bash,” the company wrote. “Well, hold on to your joysticks because word on the street says Pac-Man’s Pixel Bash is officially able to distribute within the U.K., EU, Middle East and beyond.”

As a reminder, the cabinet features Pac-Man – of course – but also 30 other iconic classics like DigDug, Galaga and Pac-Mania. Email [email protected] for more information.