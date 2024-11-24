Pac-Man Live Experience Coming to Manchester, UK

The Pac-Man Live Experience is expected to launch on March 22 at Arcade Arena in Manchester, The Sun reports.

The immersive experience will see players become the Pac-Man character by making their way around a life-sized maze based on the hit ’80s arcade game.

The game will feature 12 levels and be led by a game show-style host/referee. The project is being spearheaded by Tom Lionetti-Maguire of Little Lion Entertainment, which previously worked on a similar concept in London called The Crystal Maze Live Experience.