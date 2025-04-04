Pac-Man Live Experience Available in Manchester

A new immersive experience recently opened its doors in the U.K., bringing life-size Pac-Man entertainment to Manchester.

Bandai Namco Entertainment, in collaboration with Little Lion Entertainment, launched the “Pac-Man Live Experience” at the city’s Arcade Arena. The attraction puts participants in a life-size, interactive Pac-Man maze – an augmented reality and multi-sensory adventure. The game features 12 thrilling levels.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce the world to our latest innovation,” said Little Lion Entertainment CEO Tom Lionetti-Maguire. “This is a game-changer in immersive entertainment, bringing the classic arcade experience to life in an entirely new way. Whether you’re dodging ‘ghosts’ or racing to collect points, this experience is designed to be pure, nostalgic fun with a modern twist. We can’t wait for players to step into this world and bring the adventure to life!”