Variety recently reported that actor Justin Baldoni is hoping to bring a live-action version of the classic Pac-Man to the big screen.

Baldoni’s production company Wayfarer Studios is backing the film based on the arcade game, along with Bandai Namco Entertainment.

Details surrounding the movie are scant, but video game-based movies like the Sonic the Hedgehog series have been seeing a whole lot of box office success so it’s no surprise that more are on the way.