Pac-Man History Book Coming Summer 2021

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man, which was last year, Cook and Beck is releasing a history book this summer on the iconic arcade video game.

According to The Verge, Pac-Man: Birth of an Icon is available for pre-order at $39 for the standard hardcover edition and $99 for a special edition that comes with a Pac-Man-shaped slipcase and a vinyl pressing of the song Pac-Man Fever (limited to 2,000 copies). Another limited-edition, signed and numbered (out of 40) for collectors is already sold out.

Written by Arjan Terpstra and Tim Lapetino, it’s been billed as the “first-ever official history book” of the game. Click here to get more details and pre-order a copy for yourself.