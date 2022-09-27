Pac-Man Car a Fun Favorite for Collectors

RePlay recently came across some news articles featuring the iconic Pac-Man in car form, including one that was saved from languishing in a barn by a Michigan man named John Sbrigato, according to Old Cars Weekly.

The website said the vehicle was styled by Larry Wood and assembled by Rod Powell. The rod features a Buick V-6 engine.

The vehicle was also featured on the TV show American Pickers a number of years ago as part of the collection of hot rod mechanic Rick Klibenski. The car was featured at the 2020 Deuces Wild Car Show in Atlantic City, which you can see here.