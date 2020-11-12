Pac-Man Birthday Celebrated by Cat

Using their latest machines, construction product company Cat has celebrated the 40th anniversary of Pac-Man by building a life-sized game board. See the “Cat Trial 9” video here on YouTube.

The customers, expert operators and gamers used remote controls to operate the giant Pac-Man and the ghosts. “Just like every jobsite, they found a challenge waiting around every corner,” said the video’s description. “Luckily, they were able to power up with Cat Services – from Cat Customer Value Agreements, to repair options, to the Cat App and financing options from Cat Financial.”

Learn more about the Cat Trials at www.cat.com/trial9, or click here for a behind-the-scenes video of their Pac-Manbuild.