Ozone Laser Tag Closing After 16 Years

A longtime laser tag facility in Owensboro, Ky., Ozone Laser Tag, will close on Jan. 28, according to the Owensboro Times. The business had been open since March 2008.

Owensboro native Jason Ebelhar opened the venue and brought his wife Katie aboard in 2009. She said despite their efforts to remain open, they never recovered from the pandemic lockdowns.

“We were shut down for over nine months during the pandemic,” she said. “We kept our prices the same despite inflation, but it just wasn’t enough. It’s definitely been a labor of love.”