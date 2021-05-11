Outdoor Go-Kart Attraction Opening This July in S.C.

The first go-kart track on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina will open this summer, according to The Island Packet.

The electric go-kart track will open in July at Adventure Hilton Head, the zipline and ropes course formerly known as Broad Creek Marina Adventures. The company’s zipline obstacle course will reopen in June following renovations.

At 1,250-ft. long, the track will feature single and double electric go-karts. “We have to thank the town staff and the passionate community for their continual support of this project, which had its own curves along the way,” said owner Roger Freedman, alluding to some opposition from residents who were concerned about noise.

Added the business’s general manager Nate Jones: “I grew up here and now am raising a family here. Our adventure park expansion will be the perfect playground for young and not so young. We can’t wait to enjoy kids’ laughter again.” Learn more at www.ziplinehiltonhead.com.