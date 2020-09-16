Outdoor Escape Room Makes Debut in Oregon

Mental Mansion Escape Rooms, an experience where you must “think your way out,” has debuted in Eugene, Ore. The escape room is like many other escape games except it’s entirely outdoors, according to KVAL. “It’s actually a GPS adventure,” said owner Casey MontKelley. “You start here at Mental Mansion, and you’re given a tablet and a case full of props.”

From there, the game leads players around to different activities and riddles, including augmented reality and 3D puzzles. The last riddle leads players back to the starting venue.

MontKelley was contacted pre-Covid by a German company who proposed the idea, then jumped on the opportunity as his indoor business was shut down. The outdoor escape game is for 2-5 people and lasts 90 minutes. Indoor escape rooms are back, too, with new social distancing protocols.