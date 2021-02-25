Outdoor Entertainment OK’d in New Mexico

Revel Entertainment Center in Albuquerque had its grand opening around this time last year and was forced to shut down due to Covid about a month later. Now, they’re among the venues in New Mexico allowed to operate at 25% capacity outdoors in the state’s “yellow phase” of reopening.

According to KRQE, once at the green level, indoor entertainment will be allowed. “That is what we are gearing up toward and getting excited about,” said owner Daniel Chavez. Prior to changes the state made, FECs and other entertainment facilities couldn’t open under any of the state’s three reopening phases. Still, Chavez added: “It at least gives me a little bit of hope. Before, there was no hope at all.”

Outdoor venues like Hinkle Family Fun Center and Cliff’s Amusement Park are among the others that can reopen. However, indoor facilities like Urban Air Trampoline Park remain forced to stay closed. Local franchise owner Thomas Garcia said their Albuquerque location is the only Urban Air (our of 154 nationwide) that is still shut down.