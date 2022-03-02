Orlando Arcade Coming Back After 2020 Closure

The team behind the popular Joysticks Arcade Lounge concept that closed in 2020 is back with a new arcade bar called 1-Up Orlando.

According to Bungalower, it will be taking over the former home of Schumann’s Jäger Haus at 25 W. Church St. The announcement was made via Joystick’s sister bar, the Halloween-themed Cocktails and Screams.

According to their website, 1-Up will be an ’80s-themed arcade bar featuring live music and open mic nights in addition to the games and booze. They’re aiming for a May opening. Learn more at www.facebook.com/1uporlando.