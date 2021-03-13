Oregon’s Sun Mountain Fun Center Reopens

Sun Mountain Fun Center in Bend, Ore., is reopened after being closed for seven months, according to KTVZ. The bowling alley/arcade temporarily reopened last fall before being shut down again by government mandates relating to Covid-19.

The facility is currently operating Wednesday through Sunday from noon-8 p.m. and open bowling is available for groups of six or fewer people. Every other bowling lane is open to account for physical distancing.

“Right now, we’re really, really busy on Saturdays, of course, and Sundays in the afternoon,” said Scott Ramsay, owner of Sun Mountain Fun Center. “We have plenty of space in the arcade. When the weather is nice, we have the outdoor activities like mini-golf, and we hope to get go-karts open as soon as we can get the staff to do that.” Learn more at www.sunmountainfun.com.