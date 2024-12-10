Oregonians Meet Up at Big Al’s for Winter Meeting

A packed agenda, featuring helpful updates and conversations among members, was the highlight of the Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Assn. gathering Dec. 4. Held at one of their members’ locations, the Big Al’s FEC in Beaverton, the noon to 3 p.m. meeting included a nice lunch courtesy of AMI and TouchTunes and a tour of the fun center’s facilities.

AMOA Executive VP Lori Schneider (at right) filled the Oregonians in on what’s happening nationally, sharing a report from their lobbying firm, Dentons, and an update on banking legislation. She remarked that the spring’s Amusement Expo is building nicely, and while it’s still in the planning stages, Jamie Rust (Amusement Unlimited) provided a rundown of some of the education sessions already booked.

Sharing a legislative update was lobbyist Kelsey Wilson of Legislative Associates, who was attending the OAMOA meeting for the first time. (She was hired following the passing of the group’s longtime lobbyist Roger Martin.) The recent election cycle was top of mind, and she noted that while Donald Trump won the presidency, the state of Oregon, as a whole, went further left. She expressed confidence that both sides of the aisle would work well together. OAMOA President Jerry Johnston said Wilson’s overall outlook for Oregon was positive and, importantly, she wasn’t aware of any issues on the horizon that could adversely impact the industry.

State association meetings provide a great opportunity for operators to learn from each other, and the Oregon association facilitated that through a roundtable discussion. The featured topic of this meeting was off-day marketing. Johnston said both FEC and route operators shared experiences with specials and other ideas that helped bring customers in on those important, not-so-busy days.

With the big IAAPA show just recently in the rearview mirror, attendees shared a lot of expo news, including reports by manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers on new games and trends in the industry.

Johnston also spoke about the benefits of having a state association, a topic near and dear to his heart. He highlighted several things the Oregon group has accomplished over the years and stressed the importance of developing relationships with local and state-level lawmakers, and a bit of great advice he got from lobbyist Lee Woods: “When you need a friend, it’s too late to make one.”

Wrapping up his report on the winter meeting, Johnston said, “Turnout was good – about 30 people – but we didn’t have as many operators as we would have liked. It’s a busy time of year, and Oregon is a big state with people spread all over. For example, one guy came in from Medford, which is three hours away.

“I’m happy to report that we’ve gained members from the industry’s arcade bar and FEC segments. I like that ours is a true industry association, made up of route operators, FECs and suppliers, distributors and manufacturers. I’ve always felt that if you’re in the game business in Oregon, what happens in the state affects you, regardless of what part of the industry you’re in. Everyone needs to be involved, so OAMOA is open to everyone.”