Oregonians, Mark Your Calendars! Upcoming OAMOA Meeting & TouchTunes Service School

The Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Assn. is holding a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 8, at High Rocks Steak & Chops at 915 E. Arlington Street in Gladstone, Ore. (a Portland suburb). The group will convene at 10 a.m. and will find out about the latest new games and products from factory and distributor reps, get a legislative update from lobbyist Roger Martin and get to hear from AMOA President Sam Westgate. At noon, they’ll gather for lunch which will be provided by AMI and TouchTunes.

From 1-4 p.m. in the same location, TouchTunes will hold a service school. OAMOA’s Jerry Johnston (Amusement Unlimited) says participants are welcome to come at noon to have lunch regardless of whether they attend the association meeting earlier in the day.

In other OAMOA news, Johnston said they are borrowing a bit from the way AMOA organizes its leadership and are adding additional spots to their board. Previously, there were seven board members with one of those serving as president. OAMOA will now have a president and VP along with seven directors for a total of nine.

Jerry Johnston will be president and serving as VP will be Phil Ragway (QuarterWorld). Johnston said they specifically want to include an owner/operator of an arcade bar owner and an FEC to the team. Additionally, Betson’s Sydney Waters will serve as the unofficial secretary and Gary Kilgore will be treasurer (a job he’s done for the group for some time, said Johnston).