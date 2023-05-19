Oregon State Association Meets at Langdon Farms

The Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Assn. (OAMOA) met May 17 at Langdon Farms Country Club in Aurora, Ore., for their annual meeting. As usual, Jerry Johnston of Amusement Unlimited led the meeting; AMOA president Luke Adams was on hand to speak for the national association.

According to Jim Roe of IGPM (who was also on hand to lead a manufacturer seminar on IGPM boxers), the meeting had more than 40 people in attendance. There were representatives from AMI and TouchTunes, as well as Embed, Intercard, Betson, Moss, Legacy and others.

In addition to Roe’s seminar, Chris Owens was on hand to go over AMI’s features, while Cam Fleming represented TouchTunes. Ed Chermak detailed the Harmoney jukebox-ATM combo. There were also presentations from Jeff Tash (Intercard), John Keys (Embed) and Ron Hunt (Betson). Lobbyist Roger Martin reported that Oregon luckily has few coin-op issues at hand. Association VP Tim Turnquist ended the meeting with a raffle and auction.

“It is integral to our industry to support these organizations – they are invaluable,” Roe said. “They also promote all facets of our industry, walking hand in hand to not only share information, but to move forward – together – with said information and ideas. On a personal note, I want to thank Jerry Johnston for not only keeping this state organization alive, but to grow it as well. This is one of the more vibrant organizations in the country.” (Thank you, Jim, for sending in the pictures!)