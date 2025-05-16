Oregon Spring Meeting Another Good One

The Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Assn. met for their spring meeting on May 14 at Langer’s Entertainment Center in Sherwood, Oregon, with around 30 guests in attendance, among them AMOA President Brian Brotsch and OAMOA’s lobbyist Kelsey Wilson, who both gave presentations to the group.

“For the most part, it was well-attended, and we had a lot of industry support,” said the association’s President Jerry Johnston, who added that AMI Entertainment and TouchTunes provided lunch. “We also had a lot of industry support in the form of auction and raffle items from AMI, TouchTunes, Stern, Kalkomat, A&A Global, AMOA, Betson and Moss Distributing.”

OAMOA board member Jennifer Jaynes (who’s also the National Bulk Vending Assn. president) also addressed the group (pictured below).

Roper Fuentes (pictured below) from Stern Pinball gave a seminar on Insider Connected and the company’s other pinball-related updates.

“We had updates from all the different factories and a roundtable discussion on the tariff situation led by our lobbyist,” Johnston said. “We also had a tour of Langer’s Entertainment Center. We were really happy with everything that Langer’s did for us. The lunch was terrific.”

Of course, they ended the day with a small golf outing for the members who wanted to attend. “All in all, it was a pretty good event – and decent weather for golfing,” he added.

Johnston also noted that some manufacturer and distributor attendees took advantage of their time in Oregon by staying a few extra days to get in contact with their customers in the state.