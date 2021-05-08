Oregon Operators Prep for Meeting, Golf Outing

Excitement is building for the Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Association’s upcoming (and in-person) meeting and golf outing, set for May 19 at the Langdon Farms Golf Club (24377 Airport Rd. N.E., Aurora, OR). The group will hold its meeting from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and will hit the links for golf at 1:15.

Operator Jerry Johnston (a former OAMOA and AMOA president) phoned in to say a good number of manufacturer and distributor reps will be coming in for the gathering, as well as AMOA president Greg Trent and past AMOA president and Washington state operator Jim Marsh. Johnston encourages operators throughout the state to attend and invites anyone looking for more details to call him at 541-953-2222.