Oregon Operators Gather for Meeting & More

Leaders of the Oregon Amusement and Music Operators Assn. gathered the membership, company reps and others for a May 15 meeting at the Wilsonville, Ore., Bullwinkle’s, a large, multi-attraction entertainment center. “It was a huge success with one of our biggest crowds ever,” said association topper Jerry Johnston.

During their meeting, the Oregonians presented appreciation awards to two longtime board members who are retiring – Rich Gill and Gary Kilgore. In addition to serving on the board, Kilgore served as Secretary/Treasurer.

Other highlights of the program were a roundtable discussion during which Johnston moved throughout the room, asking attendees to speak briefly about their companies, and an update from the association’s lobbyist. (Readers will remember that OAMOA’s longtime legislative ally, Roger Martin, passed away last year.) Due to illness, Legislative Advocates Government Affairs’ Kelsey Wilson was unable to attend, but the firm’s Montana Lewellen “did a tremendous job making the presentation for her,” Johnston said.

OAMOA held an auction with merchandise donated by Stern Pinball, Funtastic Amusement, AMI and TouchTunes. AMOA donated a membership in the national group as a raffle prize.

Speaking of AMOA, new president Bob Burnham flew in for the meeting, marking the fourth trip of his term in office. He attended the AMOA-NY gala and AMOA National Dart Assn.’s Team Dart events in April, and the North Carolina association meeting earlier in May (see related item).

Of his travels, Burnham said, “It’s just the beginning, but I’ve really enjoyed being able to rub elbows with people and association leaders in our industry, including some I’ve never met before. I’m ready for more! I’ll be home for 10-12 days and then will be flying in for the Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin state meetings.”

Lunch at Bullwinkle’s was sponsored by AMI and TouchTunes. A highlight of the event was a tour of the FEC conducted by GM Darren Harmon, “Everyone was excited to go on that,” Johnston said. “It’s quite a facility with mini-golf, laser tag, a big arcade, ziplines, restaurant and more! And after our meeting, Bullwinkle’s treated members to free mini-golf; about 15 stayed for that, while others went to Langdon Farms for regular golf.”

Among those in attendance, were distributor reps – Legacy’s Ed Chermak, Moss Distributing’s Ben Dolezal and Betson’s Steve Lamoreaux – and others such as A&A Global’s Rachel Rosenberg, whose parents live in Medford, Ore.