Oregon Bowling, Skating Can Reopen with 50 People

Bowling alleys and skating rinks in Phase 1 of Oregon’s reopening can now resume business under a new executive order issued by Gov. Kate Brown, but operators aren’t exactly thrilled by the news.

According to KPTV, the businesses must limit capacity to 50 people indoors or 50 people outdoors, including staff. “Opening with just 50 is going to be tough, especially if it’s including the staff,” said Roxanne Oetken, general manager of Kellogg Bowl in Milwaukie.

Tawnya Zwicker, executive director of the Oregon State Bowling Proprietors Assn. said it’s about time as the community has been pushing for some form of reopening for months. “We’re excited to start entertaining our guests again and hearing some pins crash,” she said.