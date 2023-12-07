Oregon Association Welcomes Two New Board Members

The Oregon state association (OAMOA) has added John Keys of Embed and Gage Whiteley of Pride Vending to their board of directors. OAMOA met this week for a lively group of discussions.

At the meeting, which included lunch, an auction and a raffle, seminars were led by Keys and Jeff Tash of Intercard on using card systems, and Philip Ragaway of QuarterWorld led a pinball roundtable and another on game and ATM security.

“We like the roundtable format because it really gets everyone in the room involved,” said association president Jerry Johnston. “All three roundtables got rave reviews. Everyone really enjoyed them and got a lot out of them.” Johnston also thanked TouchTunes and AMI, sponsors of the event’s luncheon and also contributors to their auction, as well as Stern Pinball, James Pepiot of Funtastic Arcade and A&A Global’s Rachel Rosenberg for items for the auction or raffle.

Added the association’s Jim Roe: “Every single attendee was quite attentive and participated in each discussion, whether it was in their particular business wheelhouse or not. We had three distributors, five manufacturers and 22 different operators represented. I would also like to highlight that FEC owners and operators were invited this time – I mention this because I think this is quite open minded and takes courage. It only makes too much business sense for all walks of the coin-op industry to be all inclusive.”

Johnston noted that the board has also been updated to run like the national AMOA association. Lee Prantl has moved into the newly-created past president position, which opened up another board spot.