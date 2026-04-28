Oregon Association Spring Meeting Set for May 13 at Next Level

Calling all operators in Oregon and throughout the Pacific Northwest! The Oregon Amusement and Operators Assn. is taking their meeting game to the next level. The group will gather on May 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Portland’s Next Level Pinball Museum, one of the world’s largest arcades with over 640 pinball and other games on free play. (A location tour will be part of the activities.)

The spring meeting’s agenda will also include lunch (sponsored by AMI Entertainment and TouchTunes), a presentation by lobbyist Kelsey Wilson, remarks by OAMOA President Jeff Whiteley and representing the national AMOA will be Executive Director Lori Schneider.

Next Level is located at 1458 NE 25th Ave., Hillsboro, OR 97124 (Hillsboro is a suburb of Portland).

For more information, contact Jerry Johnston at 541-953-2222.