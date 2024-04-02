Oregon Association Meeting in May

The Oregon AMOA will meet Wednesday, May 15 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Bullwinkle’s, 29111 Town Center Loop W. in Wilsonville.

On the agenda is a state update by the board, a national update from AMOA president Bob Burnham, a legislative update from Kelsey Wilson, a location operational tour from the management team at Bullwinkle’s and lunch courtesy of TouchTunes and AMI.

In the afternoon, attendees can also partake in a golf tournament at Langdon Farms Golf Club (24377 Airport Rd. NE in Aurora; cost $99 per person) or a mini-golf tournament on site at Bullwinkle’s at a cost of $15 per person.

RSVP to Sydney Waters by May 1 at [email protected]. Call 503-850-9257 with any questions.