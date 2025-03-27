Oregon AMOA Meeting May 14 at Langer’s

The Oregon Amusement & Music Operators Assn. will meet for their spring meeting from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 14 at Langer’s Entertainment Center at 21650 SW Langer Farm Pkwy. in Sherwood, Oregon.

Lunch will be provided, and bowling and golf will follow the event. During the meeting, attendees can expect an industry roundtable discussion, updates from manufacturers and vendors and an auction.

There will also be an update on what’s going on in the state governments of Oregon and the neighboring Washington. To learn more, email [email protected] or give them a call at 541-688-1888.