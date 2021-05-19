Orange County, California Loosening Covid Restrictions

This week, Orange County joined its neighbor to the north Los Angeles in moving into California’s yellow tier for reopening, which means capacities for FECs and other businesses have been increased.

According to KTLA, FECs can now open there at 50% capacity; bowling alleys can increase to 50% capacity as well but can also let more people in if they ask for a negative Covid test or vaccine record; and all bars can open indoors at 25% capacity.

The state itself is expected to retire its tier system on June 15, when it will begin to follow CDC guidance on vaccinated people wearing masks, though other future policies regarding Covid-19 restrictions have not been announced.