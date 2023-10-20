Onesource Amusements Opens New Arcade at Skate Reflections

On Oct. 1, the Texas-based Onesource Amusements hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their brand-new arcade room at Skate Reflections in Kissimmee, Fla. Owned and operated by Chris and Kari Lockett and Jeremy Strecker, the family-owned roller skating facility has been in the community for more than 40 years. More than 200 patrons were in attendance.

As part of the upgrade, Onesource added more than 30 new arcade games as well as a redemption kiosk. In addition to the skating rink and arcade, the venue also has a concession area, party rooms and a full-service pro shop.

Onesource Amusements, also a family-owned business, operates locations in 12 different states with plans to expand further in the upcoming year.

Learn more at www.onesourceamusements.com and www.skatereflections.net.