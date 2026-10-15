Onesource Amusements Brings Arcade to Smitty & Pearls

Smitty & Pearls, a 35,000-sq.-ft. dining and entertainment venue that opened Sept. 29 in High Point, North Carolina, did so with the help of Onesource Amusements.

That Texas-based operator provided more than 50 arcade games and attractions, including 10 lanes of boutique duckpin bowling from US Bowling, virtual reality, racing games and a variety of crane and prize games.

“Custom equipment created specifically for the location adds an even more personalized touch,” Onesource said. “High Point University-themed NBA Hoops games and an HPU-themed Air FX table celebrate the venue’s connection to the High Point community, while a custom Smitty & Pearls Air FX table was designed to complement the space.”

In addition to the games and attractions, Smitty & Pearls features three unique restaurant concepts, multiple bars and karaoke.

Visit www.smittyandpearls.com and www.onesourceamusements.com to learn more about the companies.