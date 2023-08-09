One Man’s Trash, Another Man’s Tron

Chicagoan Tim Lapetino is writing a book on the Tron franchise and – funny enough – happened to find a Discs of Tron arcade game from the early ‘80s curbside mere blocks from his house.

Though he doesn’t intend to sell the rare classic, it’s quite the find considering the cabinets can go for upward of $10,000 today, according to Techspot.

Lapetino called his friend James Zespy, a local arcade bar owner, to help him get the game home and running again. It worked wonderfully and had only been played 2,600 times, according to the counter. “This does not happen,” Zespy said on the game’s rarity and condition. “You’d have a better chance of winning the lotto.”