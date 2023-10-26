On Par on Par for November Opening

On Par Entertainment will open its new mini-golf and entertainment center on Nov. 16 in Beavercreek, Ohio. According to Dayton.com, the venue will hold an invite-only soft opening from Nov. 10-12 followed by the Nov. 16 grand opening.

The facility will offer three 9-hole mini-golf courses, 12 lanes of duckpin bowling, five lanes of metal-tip automatic scoring darts, billiards, shuffleboard, 16-person foosball and karaoke rooms in addition to food and beverage (including 102 self-pour taps).

On Par is owned by Daniel Huiet and business partner Emanuel Gana. Huiet owns two other local businesses – Wild Axe Throwing and Great Escape Game – with another partner Michael Keggan. Learn more at www.onparbar.com.