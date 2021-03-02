Omni Esports Platform Tops 2 Million Plays

Virtuix, developer of the Omni Arena virtual reality esports attraction, just announced the platform has surpassed a whopping 2 million plays. The company attributes the continuing success to their built-in weekly and monthly contests and a $100,000 prize pool.

“By offering a $100,000 prize pool, our esports series attracts customers to FECs and drives repeat play,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “Some of our esports teams have already played more than 100 times, paying as much as $15 each time.”

The Omni Arena surpassed 1 million plays in early 2019, RePlay reported. To date, Virtuix has shipped more than 4,000 Omni systems to over 500 commercial entertainment venues around the world.

Recently, the company said it believes the FEC industry is “turning the corner” when it comes to Covid. They’ve installed five Omni Arena systems in the last six weeks, including at Kalahari Resorts in Pocono Mountains, Pa., and at Xtreme Play in Danbury, Conn.

Learn more at www.virtuix.com and see a video intro to Omni Arena here.