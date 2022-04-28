Omni Arena Venues Win BCM Awards

The HUB in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and Elev8 Fun in Sanford, Florida, were the recent recipients of the BCM Design Award; both facilities also happen to have Omni Arena, the VR platform made by Virtuix. The HUB won as “Best New U.S. FEC” and Elev8 Fun won for “Best New U.S. FEC, Exterior Design.”

Virtuix offered a thumbs up to the venues. “Congrats to both our customers!” they said. “Thanks to its sleek look and ‘curb appeal,’ Omni Arena can contribute to the design and overall atmosphere of your space, lifting your social media presence, marketing efforts and overall appeal to both consumers and corporate clients.

