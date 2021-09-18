Omni Arena Continues Breaking Records in 2021

Average Omni Arena revenues at FECs have topped $15,000 for six months in a row, according to Virtuix, a result that exceeds pre-Covid numbers.

In a graph showing average monthly revenues since May 2020 supplied by the arena’s maker, the over $15,000 average is nearly double what the machines brought in last November.

Virtuix also recently touted their repeat play numbers. More than a dozen loyal fans have played more than 100 times and one guest has played Omni Arena more than 200 times. The company now has over 40 Omni Arenas installed nationwide. Learn more at www.virtuix.com.