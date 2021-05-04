Oldest L.A. Bowling Alley Reopening After 15 Months

Highland Park Bowl, the oldest operating bowling alley in Los Angeles, is reopening, according to KABC. “It feels amazing and it’s great to see the city starting to slowly kind of revive,” said co-owner Dimitri Komarov.

The business has been closed for 15 months and is allowed to open at 25% capacity, though the county recently announced it will likely be in the lowest Covid tier for reopening, which would allow them to open at 50%.

Luckily, despite being closed for so long, Komarov reported that their landlord gave them a break on rent and they were able to make and sell merch to create some revenue during the pandemic. Learn more at www.highlandparkbowl.com.