Old Grocery Store Turning into Entertainment Center

An old Winn-Dixie grocery store in Greensboro, N.C. will soon become an indoor entertainment center called ParTee Shack. According to WFMY, the business is slated to open in the Holden Crossing Shopping Center this spring.

ParTee Shack will have a go-kart track, an arcade, mini-golf and much more. Construction is still underway at the facility.

Owner John Berger is a University of North Carolina grad who’s excited to bring the concept to an area he knows well. “It’s a small family entertainment business and we focus on the family entertainment side,” he said. We want to make it accessible for any family regardless of our socioeconomic background or anything like that.”

ParTee Shack has an existing location in Raleigh. Learn more at www.parteeshack.com.