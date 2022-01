A defunct bowling alley in Vermillion, Iowa, has been turned into an arcade and events space for everything from date nights to weddings.

Called The Dakota Center, the venue will also offer in-house food and will be open to area caterers for special events, according to KCAU.

“We’ve been listening to what the community wanted and went with that,” said owner Brian Tooker. “It gives kids and adults alike an extra place to go.”