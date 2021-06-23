Old Bowling Alley Becomes Strike & Spare Fun Center

The bowling alley known as SuperBowl in Erlanger, Ky., has new owners and is now called Strike & Spare Family Fun Center. The Hendersonville, Tenn.-based company also operates Western Bowl in Cincinnati as well as other locations in Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana.

According to River City News, the Erlanger venue is being renovated. When open, it will operate 360 days a year – more than doubling the previous business’s schedule.

While bowling is the core of Strike & Spare, they also have an arcade, bumper cars, laser tag and a roller skating rink. Learn more at www.strikeandspare.com.