Oklahoma’s Six Flags Frontier City Opening

The first of the far-flung Six Flags theme park fleet will be reopening Friday, June 5, when Frontier City swings open the gates. The Oklahoma City attraction, reports NPR, will require all guests to wear face masks throughout their visits. The company will also use thermal imaging to measure temperatures of anyone entering the park – guests and employees.

Six Flags operates a total of 26 parks in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, and more should be reopening soon. Their CEO Mike Spanos said: “Because our parks cover dozens or even hundreds of acres, we can easily manage guest throughput to achieve proper social distancing.”